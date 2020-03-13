Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday for Far Northwest
Wyoming…
.A moist southwest flow will bring significant snowfall across
far northwest Wyoming this weekend.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Snow could mix with rain at times on Saturday afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
