Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing
showers to develop as early as this morning. Brief bursts of heavy
snow will be possible this morning, especially for areas above
6000 to 6500 feet elevation. 1-3 inches of snow with locally
higher amounts are possible this morning with this activity.
Additional rain and showers are forecast by sunset this evening
before diminishing tonight. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow
accumulation will be possible Saturday evening leading to reduced
visibility and the possibility of slick spots.
Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving
conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high
moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree
limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.
