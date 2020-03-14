Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing

showers to develop as early as this morning. Brief bursts of heavy

snow will be possible this morning, especially for areas above

6000 to 6500 feet elevation. 1-3 inches of snow with locally

higher amounts are possible this morning with this activity.

Additional rain and showers are forecast by sunset this evening

before diminishing tonight. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow

accumulation will be possible Saturday evening leading to reduced

visibility and the possibility of slick spots.

Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving

conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high

moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree

limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.