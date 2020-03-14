Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing

showers to develop. Ahead of it, strong and gusty southerly winds

to 50 mph will cause strong crosswinds and areas of blowing dust

along Interstate 86 from Burley to Pocatello. Rain showers are

forecast to develop Saturday morning with patchy freezing rain,

mainly from Idaho Falls north. After a break this afternoon these

rain showers are forecast to mix with and change to snow showers

by sunset Saturday evening, mainly along and north of a Shelley to

INL line before diminishing Saturday night, however snow is

possible farther south as well. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy

snow accumulation will be possible Saturday evening particularly

in the Upper Snake Plain, leading to reduced visibility and the

possibility of slick spots.

Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving

conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high

moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree

limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.