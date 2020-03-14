Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing
showers to develop. Ahead of it, strong and gusty southerly winds
to 50 mph will cause strong crosswinds and areas of blowing dust
along Interstate 86 from Burley to Pocatello. Rain showers are
forecast to develop Saturday morning with patchy freezing rain,
mainly from Idaho Falls north. After a break this afternoon these
rain showers are forecast to mix with and change to snow showers
by sunset Saturday evening, mainly along and north of a Shelley to
INL line before diminishing Saturday night, however snow is
possible farther south as well. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy
snow accumulation will be possible Saturday evening particularly
in the Upper Snake Plain, leading to reduced visibility and the
possibility of slick spots.
Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving
conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high
moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree
limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.
Comments