Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Wintry precipitation will develop this morning, with snow, rain
and freezing rain. Snow is expected along and north of a line from
Craters of the Moon to Atomic City, with rain and pockets of
freezing rain expected south of there. 1-2 inches of snow is
expected this morning. A break in the action is expected this
afternoon before a line of rain and snow showers with embedded
thunder develops late this afternoon and continues through the
overnight. Snow could be briefly heavy with this activity. An
additional 1-3 inches of snow is possible with this activity with
locally higher amounts especially on mid and upper mountain
slopes.
Slick driving conditions will be possible through the weekend.
Drivers should be prepared for wintry travel conditions.
Comments