Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Wintry precipitation will develop this morning, with snow, rain

and freezing rain. Snow is expected along and north of a line from

Craters of the Moon to Atomic City, with rain and pockets of

freezing rain expected south of there. 1-2 inches of snow is

expected this morning. A break in the action is expected this

afternoon before a line of rain and snow showers with embedded

thunder develops late this afternoon and continues through the

overnight. Snow could be briefly heavy with this activity. An

additional 1-3 inches of snow is possible with this activity with

locally higher amounts especially on mid and upper mountain

slopes.

Slick driving conditions will be possible through the weekend.

Drivers should be prepared for wintry travel conditions.