Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 7:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Radar and webcams are showing some snow covered roads in snowfall
across higher elevations of southeast Idaho. This includes
interstate 15 over Malad Summit, US Route 30 east of Lava Hot
Springs, State Highway 34 north of Soda Springs. Additional
snowfall of 1 to 3 inches may fall through midnight and with
sunset roads will potentially freeze. Expect the worst conditions
to be above elevations of 5,500 feet tonight. Please allow extra
time for travel.
