Special Weather Statement issued March 14 at 7:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Radar and webcams are showing some snow covered roads in snowfall

across higher elevations of southeast Idaho. This includes

interstate 15 over Malad Summit, US Route 30 east of Lava Hot

Springs, State Highway 34 north of Soda Springs. Additional

snowfall of 1 to 3 inches may fall through midnight and with

sunset roads will potentially freeze. Expect the worst conditions

to be above elevations of 5,500 feet tonight. Please allow extra

time for travel.