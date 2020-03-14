Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the
early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,
the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the
mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…12 to 20 inches over the Teton Range with
6 to 12 inches over the Gros Ventre Range.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight across Teton and
Togwotee passes. People in the backcountry could become
disorientated and lost due to low visibility in snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.