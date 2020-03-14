Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the

early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,

the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the

mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…12 to 20 inches over the Teton Range with

6 to 12 inches over the Gros Ventre Range.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight across Teton and

Togwotee passes. People in the backcountry could become

disorientated and lost due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.