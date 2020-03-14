Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the
early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,
the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the
mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…Most of Yellowstone will see 6 to 12
inches. Totals of 12 to 18 inches are expected over the
southwest with 3 to 6 inches near Mammoth.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on roads that are open
across the north end of Yellowstone. People in the backcountry
could become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in
snow.
If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a
flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in case
of an emergency.
If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform somebody
of your intended plans.