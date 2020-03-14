Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the

early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,

the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the

mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

5 to 10 inches

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…Most of Yellowstone will see 6 to 12

inches. Totals of 12 to 18 inches are expected over the

southwest with 3 to 6 inches near Mammoth.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on roads that are open

across the north end of Yellowstone. People in the backcountry

could become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in

snow.

If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a

flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in case

of an emergency.

If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform somebody

of your intended plans.