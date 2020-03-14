Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 3:00AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over portions of Western Wyoming Today into
Sunday…
.A moist southwest flow along with upper level support will bring
significant snowfall across portions of western Wyoming today and
Sunday. The snow is expected to develop quickly this morning over
much of western Wyoming. The snow will gradually lift north this
evening, and be focused mainly over the far northwest tonight,
before shifting back southward early Sunday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…6 TO 12 inches over the most of Yellowstone. 12
to 18 inches over the southwest. 3 to 6 inches near Mammoth.
* IMPACTS…People in the backcountry could become disorientated
and lost due to low visibility in snow.
If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform
somebody of your intended plans.