Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming

into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in

intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily

the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…12 to 20 inches over the Teton Range with

6 to 12 inches over the Gros Ventre Range.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight across Teton and

Togwotee passes. People in the backcountry could become

disorientated and lost due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.