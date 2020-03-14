Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming
into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in
intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily
the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…12 to 20 inches over the Teton Range with
6 to 12 inches over the Gros Ventre Range.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight across Teton and
Togwotee passes. People in the backcountry could become
disorientated and lost due to low visibility in snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include
travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.