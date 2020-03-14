Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming
into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in
intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily
the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…Most of Yellowstone will see 6 to 12
inches. Totals of 12 to 18 inches are expected over the
southwest with 3 to 6 inches near Mammoth.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on roads that are open
across the north end of Yellowstone. People in the backcountry
could become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in
snow.
If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a
flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in
case of an emergency.
If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform
somebody of your intended plans.