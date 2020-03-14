Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 8:21AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over portions of Western Wyoming Today into

Sunday…

.A moist southwest flow along with upper level support will bring

significant snowfall across portions of western Wyoming today and

Sunday. The snow is expected to develop quickly this morning over

much of western Wyoming. The snow will gradually lift north this

evening, and be focused mainly over the far northwest tonight,

before shifting back southward early Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected between

10 AM and 10 PM today.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…12 to 20 inches over the Teton mountains, and 6 to

12 inches over the Gros Ventre Range.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.

People in the backcountry could become disorientated and lost due

to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a flashlight,

food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1.