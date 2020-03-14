Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:11PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…Late Winter Storm Brings More Snow to the Mountains and Some
Valley Locations…
.A winter storm moving in from the west has brought occasional
light snow to heavily populated areas of the Snake River plain and
to the highlands and mountains of eastern Idaho. This slow moving
storm will continue to produce snowfall over all of eastern Idaho
through Sunday afternoon, then end from west to east Sunday
evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, possibly heavy at times. Rain may mix in
at times Saturday afternoon, especially for areas below 6,500
feet elevation. Additional snowfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches
with locally higher amounts possible, especially for areas above
8,000 feet elevation.
* WHERE…Lemhi Highlands, Island Park area, and the Big Hole
Mountains including Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass U S Route 20,
Raynolds Pass, Monida Pass Interstate 15, and Pine Creek Pass
State Route 31.
* WHEN…Tonight through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is
possible due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused
by the weight of heavy, wet snow.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.