Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:11PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…Late Winter Storm Brings More Snow to the Mountains and Some
Valley Locations…
.A winter storm moving in from the west has brought occasional
light snow to heavily populated areas of the Snake River plain and
to the highlands and mountains of eastern Idaho. This slow moving
storm will continue to produce snowfall over all of eastern Idaho
through Sunday afternoon, then end from west to east Sunday
evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow and heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 10 inches above 8000 ft.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth and Stanley Basin including Galena Summit,
Sun Valley Region, Big Lost Highlands and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Tonight through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is
possible due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused
by the weight of heavy, wet snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.