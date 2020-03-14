Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:16AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow, possibly heavy at times. Rain may mix
in at times Saturday afternoon, especially for areas below 6,500
feet elevation. Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 inches with
locally higher amounts possible, especially for areas above
8,000 feet elevation.
* WHERE…Island Park area and the Big Hole Mountains including
Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is possible
due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused by the
weight of heavy, wet snow.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.