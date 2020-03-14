Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:16AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow expected, with rain possibly mixing in
at times Saturday afternoon below 6,500 feet elevation. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, except 6 to 11 inches on
ridge tops.
* WHERE…Monida Pass and Dubois.
* WHEN…Beginning Saturday morning and continuing through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is possible
due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused by the
weight of heavy, wet snow.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments