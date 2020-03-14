Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the
early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,
the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the
mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches
around Alpine and up to one inch elsewhere.
* WHERE…Star Valley, mainly from Etna to Alpine.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 5 inches over northern Star Valley
with 1 to 2 inches over the south.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions around Alpine
Saturday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.