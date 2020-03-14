Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the

early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,

the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the

mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

around Alpine and up to one inch elsewhere.

* WHERE…Star Valley, mainly from Etna to Alpine.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 5 inches over northern Star Valley

with 1 to 2 inches over the south.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions around Alpine

Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

