Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the
early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,
the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the
mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times through Saturday evening.
Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming ranges, especially the north end
of these mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. The heaviest snow will until about
sunset Saturday.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 10 inches with the heaviest snow over
the north end of the Salt River and Wyoming ranges.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Salt
Pass. People in the backcountry could become disorientated and
lost due to low visibility in snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.