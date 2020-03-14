Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the

early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,

the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the

mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times through Saturday evening.

Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming ranges, especially the north end

of these mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. The heaviest snow will until about

sunset Saturday.

* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 10 inches with the heaviest snow over

the north end of the Salt River and Wyoming ranges.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Salt

Pass. People in the backcountry could become disorientated and

lost due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.