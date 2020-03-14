Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming into the
early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in intensity,
the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily the
mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. The snow will mix with
or change to rain Sunday afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts in Grand Teton National
Park.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to
continue until about 8 PM Saturday with a lull until around
sunrise Sunday. The snow will return Sunday morning before
warmer temperatures limit accumulations Sunday afternoon.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.
* IMPACTS…Roads could become slick Saturday evening as
temperatures cool.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.