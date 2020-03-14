Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:00AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over portions of Western Wyoming Today into
Sunday…
.A moist southwest flow along with upper level support will bring
significant snowfall across portions of western Wyoming today and
Sunday. The snow is expected to develop quickly this morning over
much of western Wyoming. The snow will gradually lift north this
evening, and be focused mainly over the far northwest tonight,
before shifting back southward early Sunday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM Sunday. The heaviest snow will occur through
about 3 PM.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 TO 10 inches with the heaviest snow over the
north.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Salt
Pass. People in the backcountry could become disorientated and
lost due to low visibility in snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.