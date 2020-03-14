Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:00AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over portions of Western Wyoming Today into

Sunday…

.A moist southwest flow along with upper level support will bring

significant snowfall across portions of western Wyoming today and

Sunday. The snow is expected to develop quickly this morning over

much of western Wyoming. The snow will gradually lift north this

evening, and be focused mainly over the far northwest tonight,

before shifting back southward early Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM Sunday. The heaviest snow will occur through

about 3 PM.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 TO 10 inches with the heaviest snow over the

north.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Salt

Pass. People in the backcountry could become disorientated and

lost due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.