Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:00AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over portions of Western Wyoming Today into

Sunday…

.A moist southwest flow along with upper level support will bring

significant snowfall across portions of western Wyoming today and

Sunday. The snow is expected to develop quickly this morning over

much of western Wyoming. The snow will gradually lift north this

evening, and be focused mainly over the far northwest tonight,

before shifting back southward early Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. The snow could mix with

or change to rain Sunday afternoon.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to

occur between 10 AM and 3 PM today. There could be a lull in

the snow between 9 PM and 4 AM tonight, before the snow returns

Sunday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches.

* IMPACTS…Roads will become slick and hazards this morning, and

should remain that way through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.