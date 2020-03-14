Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming
into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in
intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily
the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National
Park.
Additional precipitation this evening is expected to remain on the
north end of the valley near Alpine, with very light amounts
expected after midnight. Due to such a localized impact, will
allow the advisory to expire.