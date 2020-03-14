Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming

into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in

intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily

the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National

Park.

Additional precipitation this evening is expected to remain on the

north end of the valley near Alpine, with very light amounts

expected after midnight. Due to such a localized impact, will

allow the advisory to expire.