Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…

.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming

into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in

intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily

the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. The snow will mix with

or change to rain Sunday afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts in Grand

Teton National Park.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected

to continue until about 8 PM Saturday with a lull until around

sunrise Sunday. The snow will return Sunday morning before

warmer temperatures limit accumulations Sunday afternoon.

* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.

* IMPACTS…Roads could become slick Saturday evening as

temperatures cool.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.