Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 5:47PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected in the Western Mountains…
.Moisture will continue to stream across northwestern Wyoming
into the early morning hours Monday. After a brief decrease in
intensity, the snow will again increase Sunday across primarily
the mountains of Teton County and southern Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. The snow will mix with
or change to rain Sunday afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts in Grand
Teton National Park.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected
to continue until about 8 PM Saturday with a lull until around
sunrise Sunday. The snow will return Sunday morning before
warmer temperatures limit accumulations Sunday afternoon.
* TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.
* IMPACTS…Roads could become slick Saturday evening as
temperatures cool.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include
travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.