Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 8:21AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over portions of Western Wyoming Today into
Sunday…
.A moist southwest flow along with upper level support will bring
significant snowfall across portions of western Wyoming today and
Sunday. The snow is expected to develop quickly this morning over
much of western Wyoming. The snow will gradually lift north this
evening, and be focused mainly over the far northwest tonight,
before shifting back southward early Sunday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. The snow could mix with or
change to rain Sunday afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to
occur between 10 AM and 3 PM today. There could be a lull in the
snow between 9 PM and 4 AM tonight, before the snow returns Sunday
morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches.
* IMPACTS…Roads will become slick and hazards this morning, and
should remain that way through Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.