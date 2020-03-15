Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 9:07AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 906 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Rockford to near Pocatello Airport to Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge to near Rockland. Movement was northeast at

25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and small hail will be possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley,

Iona, Ucon, Inkom, Roberts, Firth, Rockland, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock

Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort

Hall Buffalo Lodge and Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.