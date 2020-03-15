Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 9:07AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 906 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Rockford to near Pocatello Airport to Fort
Hall Bannock Creek Lodge to near Rockland. Movement was northeast at
25 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and small hail will be possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley,
Iona, Ucon, Inkom, Roberts, Firth, Rockland, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort
Hall Buffalo Lodge and Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.
