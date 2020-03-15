Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected across Far Northwest Wyoming
Today…
.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with
periods of snow. The snow could mix with or change to rain in the
lower elevations this afternoon.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on roads that are open
across the north end of Yellowstone. People in the backcountry
could become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in
snow.
If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a
flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in
case of an emergency.
If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform
somebody of your intended plans.