Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected across Far Northwest Wyoming
Today…
.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with
periods of snow. The snow could mix with or change to rain in the
lower elevations this afternoon.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult across Teton and Togwotee
passes especially this morning. People in the backcountry could
become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include
travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a
flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in
case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.