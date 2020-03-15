Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected across Far Northwest Wyoming

Today…

.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with

periods of snow. The snow could mix with or change to rain in the

lower elevations this afternoon.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult across Teton and Togwotee

passes especially this morning. People in the backcountry could

become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a

flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in

case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.