Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:08PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Lingering Through Sunday Afternoon Across the Northwest…
.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with
intermittent moderate to heavy snow showers. Warmer valley
temperatures Sunday afternoon will limit additional accumulations.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on roads that are open
across the north end of Yellowstone. People in the backcountry
could become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in
snow.
If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a
flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in
case of an emergency.
If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform
somebody of your intended plans.