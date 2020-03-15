Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:08PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Lingering Through Sunday Afternoon Across the Northwest…

.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with

intermittent moderate to heavy snow showers. Warmer valley

temperatures Sunday afternoon will limit additional accumulations.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on roads that are open

across the north end of Yellowstone. People in the backcountry

could become disorientated and lost due to low visibility in

snow.

If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a

flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in

case of an emergency.

If you plan on recreating in the backcountry, please inform

somebody of your intended plans.