Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:08PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Lingering Through Sunday Afternoon Across the Northwest…

.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with

intermittent moderate to heavy snow showers. Warmer valley

temperatures Sunday afternoon will limit additional accumulations.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Roads will be slippery across Teton and Togwotee

passes. People in the backcountry could become disorientated and

lost due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, have an emergency kit consisting of a

flashlight, food, water amd a phone charger in your vehicle in

case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.