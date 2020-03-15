Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:59PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow, possibly heavy at times. Additional
snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts
possible.
* WHERE…Island Park area, and the Big Hole Mountains including
Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass U S Route 20, Raynolds Pass, and Pine
Creek Pass State Route 31.
* WHEN…Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Snow continues to fall across the region. Roadways may
slushy or snow covered.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.