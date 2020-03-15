Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:59PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow, possibly heavy at times. Additional

snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts

possible.

* WHERE…Island Park area, and the Big Hole Mountains including

Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass U S Route 20, Raynolds Pass, and Pine

Creek Pass State Route 31.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Snow continues to fall across the region. Roadways may

slushy or snow covered.

forecasts for updates on this situation.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.