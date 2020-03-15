Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 2:07AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Expected across Far Northwest Wyoming
Today…
.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with
periods of snow. The snow could mix with or change to rain in the
lower elevations this afternoon.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
two inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and slushy this morning, but
should become mainly wet by afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include
travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.