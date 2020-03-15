Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 2:08PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Lingering Through Sunday Afternoon Across the Northwest…

.A winter storm will continue to impact northwest Wyoming with

intermittent moderate to heavy snow showers. Warmer valley

temperatures Sunday afternoon will limit additional accumulations.

* WHAT…Intermittent moderate to heavy snow showers. Additional

snow accumulations around one inch.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Primary paved roads will be wet, but secondary or

unmaintained roads will likely be slick and slushy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.