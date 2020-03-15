Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 4:17AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow, possibly heavy at times. Additional
snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
possible.
* WHERE…Lemhi Highlands, Island Park area, and the Big Hole
Mountains including Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass U S Route 20,
Raynolds Pass, Monida Pass Interstate 15, and Pine Creek Pass
State Route 31.
* WHEN…Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Arctic air has spilled into the Island Park, Monida
and Dubois area, making for slick conditions. Travel could be
difficult at times.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.