Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 7:31AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, but 2 to 5

inches at Gilmore Summit and Lost Trail Pass.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Visibility will be reduced

to less than one mile at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.