Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 7:46AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches is expected into early afternoon.
* WHERE…The Lost River Valley, Lost River Range, Challis and
Pahsimeroi Valleys, including Arco, Mackay, Challis and Howe..
* WHEN…Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…A broad band of persistent snowfall is expected to
remain in place through late morning or early afternoon, adding
to snowfall that has already caused travel impacts overnight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
