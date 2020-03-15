Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 7:46AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches is expected into early afternoon.

* WHERE…The Lost River Valley, Lost River Range, Challis and

Pahsimeroi Valleys, including Arco, Mackay, Challis and Howe..

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…A broad band of persistent snowfall is expected to

remain in place through late morning or early afternoon, adding

to snowfall that has already caused travel impacts overnight.

forecasts for updates on this situation.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.