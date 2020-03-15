Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 7:46AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow and heavy snow. Additional

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth and Stanley Basin including Galena

Summit, Sun Valley Region, Big Lost Highlands and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is

possible due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused

by the weight of heavy, wet snow.

forecasts for updates on this situation.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.