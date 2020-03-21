Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 9:28AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A widespread area of dense fog has formed and will likely persist

through 12 noon today.

* WHAT…Dense fog with visibility less than one quarter of a

mile.

* WHERE…Along Highway 28 from South Pass to around 10 miles

northeast of Farson as well as the in the Upper Green River

Basin to include Big Piney. Pinedale will be on the edge of the

area of fog.

* WHEN…Through 12 noon today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Anticipate rapidly fluctuating visibility

if driving on area highways.