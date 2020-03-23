Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 2:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A series of weather systems will move across western Wyoming
tonight through Thursday. The majority of the snow through tonight
will be in the mountains, with snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. Moderate to heavy snow showers are possible Tuesday and
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Over the two-day
period, the mountains will accumulate 6 to 10 inches of snow,
while the valleys will see 2 to 4 inches. Precipitation will be
showery in nature with this system. If you are traveling, expect
occasional heavy snow with poor visibilities and slick or slushy
roads.
