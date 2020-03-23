Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 2:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A series of weather systems will move across western Wyoming

tonight through Thursday. The majority of the snow through tonight

will be in the mountains, with snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches. Moderate to heavy snow showers are possible Tuesday and

Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Over the two-day

period, the mountains will accumulate 6 to 10 inches of snow,

while the valleys will see 2 to 4 inches. Precipitation will be

showery in nature with this system. If you are traveling, expect

occasional heavy snow with poor visibilities and slick or slushy

roads.