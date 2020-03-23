Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 6:43AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A series weather systems will move through the area this afternoon

through Thursday. The majority of the snow this afternoon and

tonight will be in the mountains, with snow accumulations of 1 to

2 inches. Moderate to heavy snow showers are possible Tuesday and

Wednesday. Over the two day period, the mountains will accumulate

6 to 10 inches of snow, while the valleys will see 2 to 4 inches.

Precipitation will be showery in nature with this system, so if

traveling, expect occasional heavy snow with poor visibilities

and slick/slushy roads.