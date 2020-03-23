Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 8:07AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A series of weather systems will move across western Wyoming
Monday afternoon through Thursday. The majority of the snow Monday
afternoon and night will be in the mountains, with snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Moderate to heavy snow showers are
possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon
hours. Over the two-day period, the mountains will accumulate 6 to
10 inches of snow, while the valleys will see 2 to 4 inches.
Precipitation will be showery in nature with this system. If you
are traveling, expect occasional heavy snow with poor visibilities
and slick or slushy roads.
