Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 8:07AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A series of weather systems will move across western Wyoming

Monday afternoon through Thursday. The majority of the snow Monday

afternoon and night will be in the mountains, with snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Moderate to heavy snow showers are

possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon

hours. Over the two-day period, the mountains will accumulate 6 to

10 inches of snow, while the valleys will see 2 to 4 inches.

Precipitation will be showery in nature with this system. If you

are traveling, expect occasional heavy snow with poor visibilities

and slick or slushy roads.