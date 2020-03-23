Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 1:34PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Spring Snowstorm Will Mostly Affect Mountains and Highlands…

.A spring snow storm will enter the west coast tonight. With

southwest airflow ahead of this storm, warm moist air will push

into eastern Idaho, bringing rain and high elevation snow to the

area. The heavier precipitation will be areas south of the Snake

River, with the Bear River Range of mountains, an extension of the

Wasatch Range in Utah, expected to receive moderate to heavy

amounts of snow. Late Tuesday night, light snow is expected for

the Snake River plain for areas from Idaho Falls northward.

Precipitation will significantly taper off on Wednesday, but

showers will continue through Friday evening.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches

on ridge tops and elevations at or above pass level. Wind

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range of mountains including the portion

of Idaho State Route 36 through Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will make travel on State Route 36 difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.