Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 1:34PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…Spring Snowstorm Will Mostly Affect Mountains and Highlands…
.A spring snow storm will enter the west coast tonight. With
southwest airflow ahead of this storm, warm moist air will push
into eastern Idaho, bringing rain and high elevation snow to the
area. The heavier precipitation will be areas south of the Snake
River, with the Bear River Range of mountains, an extension of the
Wasatch Range in Utah, expected to receive moderate to heavy
amounts of snow. Late Tuesday night, light snow is expected for
the Snake River plain for areas from Idaho Falls northward.
Precipitation will significantly taper off on Wednesday, but
showers will continue through Friday evening.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches
on ridge tops and elevations at or above pass level. Wind
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range of mountains including the portion
of Idaho State Route 36 through Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make travel on State Route 36 difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
