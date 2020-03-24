Special Weather Statement issued March 24 at 6:15AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A series of weather systems will move across Wyoming today
through Thursday. Showers this morning will start as snow, then
transition to rain or a rain/snow mix this afternoon.
Snow accumulations will be low today, but the area directly under
a shower will likely see heavy snow/rain with poor visibilities
and slushy or slick roads. Winds will be quite breezy this
afternoon from Rock Springs to the Green Mountains, including
South Pass. Expect wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph with localized
gusts of 50 mph.
