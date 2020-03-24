Special Weather Statement issued March 24 at 6:15AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A series of weather systems will move across western Wyoming
today through Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow showers are
possible today and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon
and overnight hours. Over the two-day period, the mountains will
accumulate 6 to 10 inches of snow, while the valleys will see 2 to
4 inches. Precipitation will be showery in nature with this
system. If you are traveling, expect occasional heavy snow with
poor visibilities and slick or slushy roads.
