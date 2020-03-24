Special Weather Statement issued March 24 at 6:38AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A series of weather systems will move across western Wyoming

today through Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow showers are

possible today and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon

and overnight hours. Over the two-day period, the mountains will

accumulate 6 to 10 inches of snow, while the valleys will see 2 to

4 inches. Precipitation will be showery in nature with this

system. If you are traveling, expect occasional heavy snow with

poor visibilities and slick or slushy roads.