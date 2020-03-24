Special Weather Statement issued March 24 at 6:38AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A series of weather systems will move across Wyoming today

through Thursday. Showers this morning will start as snow, then

transition to rain or a rain/snow mix this afternoon.

Snow accumulations will be low today, but the area directly under

a shower will likely see heavy snow/rain with poor visibilities

and slushy or slick roads. Winds will be quite breezy this

afternoon from Rock Springs to the Green Mountains, including

South Pass. Expect wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph with localized

gusts of 50 mph.