Special Weather Statement issued March 24 at 6:52PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts up to 9
inches across the southern portions of both mountain ranges.

* WHEN…Tonight. The snow is expected to decrease in coverage and
intensity after 2 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a
quarter mile in heavier snow, and Salt River Pass will become
slick tonight.

