Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 12:43PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…INL, Mud Lake and portions of Craters of the Moon.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Strong crosswinds for highways 20, 26, 28 and 33. Patchy blowing

dust may reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.