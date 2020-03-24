Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 12:43PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…INL, Mud Lake and portions of Craters of the Moon.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Strong crosswinds for highways 20, 26, 28 and 33. Patchy blowing
dust may reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments