Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 1:49PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 6500 feet.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Continuing through 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous winter road conditions
particularly along State Route 36 over Emigration Summit.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.