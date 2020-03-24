Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 1:49PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Continuing through 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous winter road conditions
particularly along State Route 36 over Emigration Summit.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

