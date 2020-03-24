Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:14PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Tonight into Wednesday Morning for Southern
Lincoln County…
.An extended period of light snowfall on Tuesday is expected
become a bit heavier Tuesday night across southern Lincoln County
before decreasing in intensity early Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with localized areas of up to 6 inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact evening and morning travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow of 1 to 2 inches is also expected to
fall across the southern portions of Star Valley, and from the
Big Piney and Pinedale areas east to Farson and South Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.