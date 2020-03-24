Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:14PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Tonight into Wednesday Morning for Southern

Lincoln County…

.An extended period of light snowfall on Tuesday is expected

become a bit heavier Tuesday night across southern Lincoln County

before decreasing in intensity early Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with localized areas of up to 6 inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact evening and morning travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow of 1 to 2 inches is also expected to

fall across the southern portions of Star Valley, and from the

Big Piney and Pinedale areas east to Farson and South Pass.

