Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:30AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Continuing through 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous winter road conditions particularly

along State Route 36 over Emigration Summit.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.