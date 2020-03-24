Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:52AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow Tonight into Wednesday Morning for Southern
Lincoln County…
.It appears that an extended period of snowfall this week may
become a bit heavier tonight in Southern Lincoln County before
decreasing somewhat in intensity later Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with localized areas of up to 6 inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments