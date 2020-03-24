Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:52AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow Tonight into Wednesday Morning for Southern

Lincoln County…

.It appears that an extended period of snowfall this week may

become a bit heavier tonight in Southern Lincoln County before

decreasing somewhat in intensity later Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

with localized areas of up to 6 inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.